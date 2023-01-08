Center Russel Tchewa led USF with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Tyler Harris had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists, Sam Hines Jr. added 11 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. For Tchewa, it was his sixth career double-double and his second in a row.

TAMPA, FLA., (Jan. 8, 2023) – South Florida built a 14-point lead in the second half but was unable to hold off Wichita State in a 66-70 loss Sunday afternoon at Yuengling Center. The loss is the Bulls (7-9; 0-3 AAC) third in a row.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: James Rojas made one of two free throws with six seconds left to give the Shockers a two-possession lead.

THEY STOLE THE SHOW: Walk-on Melvion Flanagan came off the Shockers bench to score a team high 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Kenny Photo was very impressive with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF was outscored, at home, 17-6 in the final 4:44 of the game.

WHAT A PLAY: With 4:30 left in the first half, Keyshawn Bryant stole a Flanagan pass, drove to the basket and threw down a windmill dunk with the power of Thor’s Hammer to give the Bulls a 29-23 lead.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls let another home conference game slip away during a late 11-1 run by the Shockers. Up next for USF is a trip to Texas to play No. 2 Houston on Wed., Jan. 11.



