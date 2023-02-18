TAMPA, FLA., (Feb. 18, 2023) – Jalen Cook scored a career-high 30 points to lead Tulane to an 84-66 American Athletic Conference victory over South Florida Saturday night at Yuengling Center.

USF (11-16; 4-10) was led by freshman guard Ryan Conwell who posted career-highs in points 20 and made three-pointers (4). Tyler Harris, who scored 19 points. Russel Tchewa grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Selton Miguel missed a jumper with 4:08 remaining and the Bulls trailing 75-56.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Cook was phenomenal tonight. In addition to his scoring, he made plays for others dishing seven assists, grabbing five rebounds and got four steals. He also scored efficiently making 11-of-20 shots. Cook controlled this game.



THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Green Wave dominated the Bulls in the paint to a 44-28 advantage.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF still has not won back-to-back conference games. Up next for the Bulls is the War On I-4 rematch at UCF on Wed. Feb. 22, then SMU comes to Yuengling Center next Sat. Feb. 25.



