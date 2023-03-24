ORLANDO – One of the more intriguing prospects in the 2025 class, Joshua Lewis could be poised for a breakout summer on the scholarship offer front. The hyper-versatile guard is all of 6-foot-6 and brings a unique skill set that includes a bit of everything to the table. He has polish left to add, sure, but he has the feel of an underclassman poised to see high-major offers come his way as he develops.

His lone offer for the time being came from USF’s previous staff, but plenty of other schools are aware of his talent and are kicking the tires on his recrutiment. Lewis spoke with Rivals about his game and the colleges that are interested in his services following his performance at the Hoop Exchange Spring Showcase in Orlando a few weeks back

ON USF:

“It’s really close but I haven’t had the chance to visit yet. I want to go down the road if I can for sure. I’m interested in checking it out.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE PICTURE:

“I’ve talked to Iowa. I’ve spoken with UCF and I’ve talked to LSU. It's mostly those for right now.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I do a lot. I can shoot the ball. I can run the court. I play defense, too. I feel like I can do a little bit of everything for a team.”

ON A POSSIBLE DREAM SCHOOL:

“My dream school is actually Michigan State. I always liked them, even growing up here in Florida. I’m just a fan of the team and watching them play.”

ON HIS FAVORITE MICHIGAN STATE PLAYER:

“Probably (Cassius Winston). I liked him and that team when he played with Miles Bridges a lot.”