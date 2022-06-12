TAMPA- Niceville (Fla.) offensive lineman Joseph Hanson is busy right now traveling across the country working out with offensive line coaches from schools that have offered him a scholarship. He spent Saturday working with Allen Mogridge at USF and he is traveling up to Kansas to work with the Jayhawks' offensive line coach this coming week. He spoke with Bulls Insider about his recruitment and where the Bulls stand after spending a day working with the man they call Coach Mo.