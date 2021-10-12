Get familiar with South Florida freshman punter Andrew Stokes
Over the course of recent history, it’s become clear Australian football players seem to have a knack for punting the ball.
After all, of the six current Australians in the NFL, four are punters, with offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and defensive end Adam Gotsis being the exceptions.
This occurrence is no accident though, as going outside and kicking the ball around is commonplace for people who grew up in Australia, like USF punter Andrew Stokes.
“I mean over here [in America] you go out to the backyard and throw either a baseball or football, whereas back home [in Australia] you kick a football or you kick a soccer ball or something along those lines,” Stokes said in an interview Thursday. “So you sort of grow up doing it.
“I’ve loved [football] for as long as I can remember. To me it’s just a normal way about life, Australians love it as well. I mean I’ve loved Aussie rules football, but obviously [I] had the chance to come over here and play American football, and you've got to take the opportunities when you can.”
Stokes, 27, has taken a unique route to the Bulls.
Through ProKick Australia, a program geared to assist Australian athletes (particularly kickers and punters) in getting into the ranks of the NCAA and NFL, the Perth, Australia native found his way to USF earlier this year.
Stokes is not the only player to come to the Bulls via ProKick Australia, however, as former USF punter Trent Schneider used the program as well.
“I reached out to Trent when I committed here, and obviously he was through the same program, same age, so it was a good way for me to find out his views on everything and how he went about it,” Stokes said. “I had spoken to him a few times over the phone before I got here, and he obviously finished up in May … [So,] we got together from January to May and formed a close relationship.
“I learned a lot from him in terms of football and just American culture and university life in general. We still keep in touch and he will message me before and after games … He’s in Orlando now, but we definitely plan to catch up and talk through some of the things that have been going on so far.”
While Schneider’s assistance definitely helped, Stokes said freshman tight end Gunnar Greenwald has been a big reason for his acclimation to university life.
Coming to college in another country is a difficult task in itself, but coupled with Stokes’ age, even more unique challenges are presented.
“The main [teammate I’ve gotten closest with] is probably my roommate Gunnar Greenwald, he was exceptional from Day 1,” Stokes said. “Obviously, being 27 and coming to college is pretty daunting … Even though you are a bit older it still makes you nervous. From Day 1 he sort of took me under his wing … He took me around and introduced me to everyone and showed me where everything is.
“Credit to him, he’s always there to help me out with anything I need, whether it’s the slang over here, or the food places or how to get around college. He’s probably the one [teammate] I’ve grown closest to.”
Being older isn’t all bad, however, as Stokes said he uses his maturity to steady the ship on special teams when things may not be going to plan.
“I try and help out where I can … and I guess trying to be that cooler, calmer head amongst the players when the going gets tough,” Stokes said. “As a younger player I used to do the same thing, get a little stressed out and your mind goes off the job, but [I] sort of just try to be that level head around the playing group.
“When things aren’t going our way, [I try to keep them with their] head down and just on track to what we need to do.”
Stokes has made quite the impression in his first five collegiate games, as he has logged 29 punts for 1,150 yards, good for approximately 39.65 yards per punt. He also has five blasts for 50+ yards.
Although Stokes said playing a sport and getting paid for it one day would be a dream come true, he doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself. He wants to focus on the challenges he has in front of him.
“I think the main thing for me is to get a degree and set myself up and go from there, but whatever happens beyond that is [currently] the unknown for me,” Stokes said. “I just wanted to come over here and give it a go, but I don't really look too far ahead because you never know what can happen, you never know what can change.
“I miss home, but who’s to say that I don’t fall in love with life over here and want to settle down over here. Anything’s open at this stage.”