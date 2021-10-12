Get familiar with South Florida freshman punter Andrew Stokes

Over the course of recent history, it’s become clear Australian football players seem to have a knack for punting the ball. After all, of the six current Australians in the NFL, four are punters, with offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and defensive end Adam Gotsis being the exceptions. This occurrence is no accident though, as going outside and kicking the ball around is commonplace for people who grew up in Australia, like USF punter Andrew Stokes.

Sep 2, 2021; Raleigh, NC; South Florida Bulls punter Andrew Stokes (36) punts the ball against N.C. State at Carter–Finley Stadium.

“I mean over here [in America] you go out to the backyard and throw either a baseball or football, whereas back home [in Australia] you kick a football or you kick a soccer ball or something along those lines,” Stokes said in an interview Thursday. “So you sort of grow up doing it. “I’ve loved [football] for as long as I can remember. To me it’s just a normal way about life, Australians love it as well. I mean I’ve loved Aussie rules football, but obviously [I] had the chance to come over here and play American football, and you've got to take the opportunities when you can.” Stokes, 27, has taken a unique route to the Bulls. Through ProKick Australia, a program geared to assist Australian athletes (particularly kickers and punters) in getting into the ranks of the NCAA and NFL, the Perth, Australia native found his way to USF earlier this year. Stokes is not the only player to come to the Bulls via ProKick Australia, however, as former USF punter Trent Schneider used the program as well. “I reached out to Trent when I committed here, and obviously he was through the same program, same age, so it was a good way for me to find out his views on everything and how he went about it,” Stokes said. “I had spoken to him a few times over the phone before I got here, and he obviously finished up in May … [So,] we got together from January to May and formed a close relationship. “I learned a lot from him in terms of football and just American culture and university life in general. We still keep in touch and he will message me before and after games … He’s in Orlando now, but we definitely plan to catch up and talk through some of the things that have been going on so far.”

