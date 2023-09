South Florida (0-0) looks to snap a two-game losing skid in season opening games when it starts the first season under first-time head coach Alex Golesh on the road at Western Kentucky (0-0) in Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY. Game time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

USF leads the all-time series with WKU 4-3 but the two programs have not met since the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl.

The Hilltoppers, the preseason favorite to win the CUSA championship, are favored by 11.

Game Preview: South Florida at Western Kentucky

Behind Enemy Lines: South Florida at WKU

Alex Golesh Weekly Press Conference Video

