South Florida concludes its two-game road trip when it faces Tulsa tonight at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK. Game time for this American Athletic Conference matchup is set for 8 p.m. ET and it will stream on ESPN+.

USF (10-15, 3-9 AAC) as yet to earn a victory against Tulsa (5-19, 1-12 The American), losing all 12 of the previous matchups. The two teams never met prior to becoming conference members of the American Athletic Conference.

Both teams are struggling this season. The Golden Hurricane have lost six in-a-row and 13 of its last 14 games. The Bulls have lost two straight and four of its last five games. USF has not won consecutive games since defeating Hofstra and NJIT in December.

In its most recent loss Tulsa 6-foot-8, 227-pound center Bryant Selebangue recorded his ninth double-double of the season with an 11-point, 10-rebound performance against UCF. Selebangue is averaging 9.5 rebounds per game, which leads the conference and ranks No. 23 nationally.

The Golden Hurricane love to shoot threes and average 25 three-point attempts per game. However, they are only making 30.9 percent of their attempts.

After facing Tulsa USF hosts Tulane this Saturday at 8 p.m. at Yuengling Center. It is the second game of a double header with the USF women’s basketball team who tipoff at 4:30 p.m.

The Bulls and Golden Hurricane will meet again in Tampa in USF's final home game of the season on Wednesday, March 1.

Join our premium game chat by clicking HERE.