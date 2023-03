TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 1, 2023) -- South Florida head coach Brian Gregory plus players Tyler Harris and Keyshawn Bryant met with the media following the Bulls 72-56 victory over Tulsa at Yuengling Center.

The Bulls earned their third win in a row. Harris passed Bulls legend Derrick Sharp for the most made three-pointers in a single season. Bryant scored a career high 30 points.

Watch the press conferences in the media players below.