TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 3, 2023) – Tuesday morning South Florida (3-2; 2-0 American) head coach Alex Golesh met with the media to discuss Saturday’s opponent, UAB (1-4; 0-1 American) provide injury updates and more.

The Bulls take a two-game win streak to Birmingham Saturday while the Blazers look to snap a four game losing streak when they host their first American Athletic Conference home game.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET with coverage on ESPN2.

Watch and listen to everything Golesh said in the media players below.