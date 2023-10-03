Everything Alex Golesh said on Tuesday of UAB game week
TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 3, 2023) – Tuesday morning South Florida (3-2; 2-0 American) head coach Alex Golesh met with the media to discuss Saturday’s opponent, UAB (1-4; 0-1 American) provide injury updates and more.
The Bulls take a two-game win streak to Birmingham Saturday while the Blazers look to snap a four game losing streak when they host their first American Athletic Conference home game.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET with coverage on ESPN2.
Watch and listen to everything Golesh said in the media players below.
