News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Class of 2025 recruits who might hear from South Florida soon

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

The day that prospects in the class of 2025 have been waiting for is almost here.

On June 15, Division I basketball coaches to contact (call, text, DM, FaceTime etc.,) prospects who will be juniors in the upcoming school year, per NCAA rule. Some players will hear from coaches as the clock changes from 11:59 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Here are some names that will likely hear from South Florida by the end of Thursday:


Amari Allen picked up a USF offer Sunday so it is a safe bet that he will hear from the Bulls Thursday. The IMG Academy small forward has good length and can knock down open shots on the perimeter. I like his feel for the game and his athleticism. Allen, a Wisconsin native, has multiple offers from the Big East, Big Ten and SEC, plus one offer from programs in the ACC, Big XII and PAC-12.


Staying in America's Dairyland, Kai Rogers was offered by the Bulls on Monday so it is another safe bet that the 6-foot-10 big out of Wauwatosa West High School (WI) will hear from USF. Rogers holds multiple offers from the Big East, Big Ten and Big XII, and one each from the PAC-12 and SEC to go along with the Bulls offer and one from Valparaiso.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}