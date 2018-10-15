Sometimes things move quickly in recruiting. Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.) High School wing Jamir Chaplin announced his commitment to South Florida Monday afternoon via social media, just two days after completing an official visit to USF, and just two weeks after Brian Gregory traveled to his high school to meet with Chaplin and his father. Chaplin, an athletic 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing who also visited Georgia State and was scheduled to visit Drexel later this month, will instead sign with USF next month officially completing the Bulls 2019 recruiting class.

Although Chaplin made his school choice public today, he told RunningTheBulls.com that he committed while on his visit to USF which began on Thursday October 11 and told Gregory that he wanted to run with the Bulls. “We were talking and he was steady asking about my recruitment and I said ‘You know coach, I really love this organization. I really, really, really like you and how you guys are doing things and I’m going to go ahead and lay it down to you coach. I really want to come here.’ He got red like a rose. I’ve never seen a man smile that hard. He said that’s great and that they really wanted me. They’ve recruited me for a long time and this was the best moment.” The family atmosphere that Gregory and his staff have created around the program had a big impact on Chaplin. “When I asked about my major, the style of play, the coaching staff and the chemistry; they all told me what I needed to hear to know that this was a real family. I feel that I can really help their organization.”

Chaplin was joined on the visit by his father, stepmother and his mother (who lives in Jacksonville, Fla.). His father, Michael, previously told us that USF had been recruiting his son the longest and was working the hardest to land his commitment. He also felt the family atmosphere while on the visit. “Jamir saw that and he felt that with the players. I felt it among the coaches. We felt it all throughout the visit. There were a lot of little things that were said and done to let you know that this is genuine and that it’s not just about the recruiting visit. It’s just who they are.” When the family walked into the basketball office to meet with Gregory and the coaches there was something Michael Chaplin noticed that made a lasting impression. “O.K.G. is what they’ve got on their board in the office in big letters,” he said. “Our kind of guy, and that’s what he said Jamir was. Our kind of guy.”

A three-star prospect, Chaplin had received offers from Georgia Tech, Tulane, Illinois State, Middle Tennessee State and others, plus was receiving interest from Ole Miss. Chaplin joins Oak Hill Academy big man B.J. Mack in the Bulls 2019 recruiting class. Oklahoma State transfer Zack Dawson and LSU transfer Mayan Kiir, who are sitting out this season per NCAA transfer rules, will also be eligible in the 2019-2020 season.