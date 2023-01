South Florida continued to fill the kicking void on the roster with the commitment of Bishop Moore (Fla.) kicker Ty Ippolito on Sunday following his visit to Tampa this weekend.

Despite coming off an injury Ippolito hit on eight of nine field goals as a senior and 42 of 43 extra point attempts. He also handled kickoffs for three seasons for the Hornets. Ippolito joins Brendan Farrell a transfer from Virginia as the Bulls aim to replace Spencer Shrader who transferred to Notre Dame this offseason.