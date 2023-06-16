"The visit this past weekend was a big factor for me and really my mother told me to commit to everything in life and I committed to USF," Mosley said. "Coach Golesh wasn't even surprised I committed, it was like he knew already it was going to happen. My family is very happy and proud that I committed."

A few days after spending the day working with the South Florida staff at the OL/DL Camp, Blountstown (Fla.) pass rusher Ashton Mosley committed to Alex Golesh and his staff. Mosley shined as the top defensive line performer on Sunday at the Bulls camp and won the MVP trophy backing up why USF offered him.

Working with USF defensive line coach Kevin Patrick was a highlight of the weekend for Mosley and likely played a factor in his decision.

"It was a good environment and I liked the way Coach Patrick taught me and he showed me a few moves and I put that in action in the one on ones we did," Mosley said.

During the camp, Mosley went one-on-one with Teriyan Morman and got the better of his now fellow Bulls commit several times.

"It was fun going against (Teriyan) and I got him a couple of times. Well really I got him three times and he got me once," Mosley joked.

USF assistant Chad Creamer was the point man for Mosley's recruitment and also worked with him during the camp at USF hands-on.

"His message was pretty clear, come to the bay," Mosley said.

Mosley feels like he gives the Bulls some versatility from the edge position on defense.

"I like playing the edge and rushing, but I can also cover the flats too," he said.



