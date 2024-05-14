Four-star guard Joshua Lewis announced his commitment to South Florida on Tuesday night. A long-time target of Bulls coaches, the Blake HS standout decided to go public with his decision and join the future class for second-year head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

"My relationship with coach Amir and my fit in the offense and the game style they play and the relationship with the coaches and USF being close to home all factored into my decision to commit," Lewis told Bulls Insider.

Lewis took an official visit last week down the road to USF and that closed the deal for the Bulls.

"The official visit last week was from Monday to Tuesday and it was a great visit and that is ultimately what made me decide to commit," he said. "I'm shutting down my recruitment and I will sign with USF in November."

The family connection didn't hurt either, Lewis' father Fred Lewis was a star player for the Bulls from 1989-92 as well as his son's head coach. The elder ranks in USF’s all-time top-20 in career points with 1,105 points scored.

"My family are super excited about my decision," the younger Lewis added.

