The irony of the timing of the commitment of Cardinal Gibbons snapper Trey DuBuc was not lost on USF fans. DuBuc made the trip up from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa to watch the Bulls play. In the game, the Bulls gave up a safety on a bad snap from the snapper on a punt attempt out of their own end zone.

DuBuc's father is also the head coach at Cardinal Gibbons, Matt DuBuc. Trey is just the fourth commitment for the Bulls for the 2023 cycle in what is expected to be a small high school class.