South Florida added another piece of the 2024 defense on Friday night with the commitment of former South Carolina defensive back Kajuan Banks. Banks played the last two seasons for the Gamecocks playing special teams and helping at multiple spots in the secondary as well. The former Godby HS (Fla.) standout will return to his home state with three years to play two seasons for the Bulls.

Banks played 190 snaps on defense over the last two seasons at South Carolina as a backup and 195 snaps on special teams over the same span.