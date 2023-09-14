With that in mind, BullsInsider.com went behind enemy lines and asked Tony Tsoukalas , of TideIllustrated.com , about the matchup from the Alabama perspective.

The Bulls are 0-1 all-time vs. the Crimson Tide. This is the first game played in Tampa and it is the first of a three game series between the two programs. USF will travel to Tuscaloosa for games in 2024 and 2026.

TAMPA, Fla., (Sept. 14, 2023) – South Florida (1-1) aims to snap a 14-game losing streak vs. ranked teams when the Bulls face their sixth Top-10 ranked foe in Raymond James Stadium (2-3 vs. top 10 at home) and 12th overall (3-9) when No. 10 Alabama (1-1) comes to Tampa on Saturday.

What corrections do you anticipate Alabama making to improve on its performance defending the passing game?

It all starts with getting pressure on the quarterback. Alabama was unable to sack Quinn Ewers, and only recorded three quarterback hurries against Texas. That’s surprising considering how much five-star talent the Crimson Tide has in its front seven. South Florida is tied for third-worst in the nation with 11 sacks allowed over its first two games. If Alabama’s pass rush can’t figure things out against the Bulls, it is in serious trouble.

Outside of the pass rush, Alabama’s defensive backs will need to improve on their pre-snap recognition. Texas moved in tempo a lot over the weekend which affected the secondary’s ability to establish its coverage assignments. Regardless of how fast South Florida lines up, that’s something Alabama will need to improve.

First, do you think that Jalen Milroe remains the starter at QB? Second, do you think that this is the type of game that Nick Saban might use two quarterbacks, and give Tyler Buchner some snaps, based on certain situations, during the game?

I do think Milroe will be the starter. If Saban was going to make a change at quarterback, it would have come at some point during the eight straight possessions Alabama failed to find the end zone to start the game against Texas.

While Saban spoke highly of Buchner on Monday, it’s worth pointing out that the head coach was asked directly about the Notre Dame transfer instead of bringing up his improvement on his own. Despite Milroe’s struggles against Texas, I’m not sure the Crimson Tide has a quarterback who would perform better than him at the moment.

I don’t expect Alabama to have much trouble against South Florida, so Buchner will likely get some action when the Tide breaks the game open. However, I think Milroe will get most, if not all, of the meaningful snaps.

If Milroe gets the start, might this be a game where Alabama decides to ‘Run Da Bawl’ to take some pressure off of Milroe and help him get into a rhythm?

Alabama would like to develop a physical running game regardless of who starts behind center. That’s something it was unable to do against Texas as it averaged just 3.1 yards per carry.

South Florida has been respectable against the run over its first two games, so perhaps this game will serve as a good barometer as to whether or not Alabama can assert its dominance on the ground moving forward.

Care to give a score prediction for the game?

Alabama players will want to make a statement after their disappointing performance against Texas. I expect the Crimson Tide to roll past an over-matched opponent in South Florida while setting the tone heading into SEC play.

I’m not sure how much this game will tell us about Alabama moving forward, but it should clear up some of the dark clouds surrounding the program at the moment. I’ll take the Crimson Tide 55-7 in this one.