Former Wake Forest defensive lineman Bernard Gooden has committed to South Florida . USF made the announcement on their social media on Monday about his signing.

The redshirt freshman posted seven tackles (one solo) and 0.5 sacks in the 2022 season for the Deacons in 114 snaps over 11 games as a reserve defensive lineman. Gooden did not see action during the 2021 season. During the 2022 season he posted a healthy 68.8 PFF grade overall in 114 snaps playing between 10-15 snaps per game off the bench for the Deacs.

He announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Feb. 1 but had to wait until the FBS football window opened in April to officially enter.