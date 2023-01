South Florida receiver Sincere Brown played a very limited role during his three seasons at USF racking up just 77 offensive snaps in nine games with just one catch for 19 yards. The South Carolina native announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Thursday opening up another scholarship spot in a tight class that new Bulls head coach Alex Golesh aims to fill with talent that fits his offensive system.

Brown was a big outside receiver type that Jeff Scott preferred, but he was not able to find his way into the rotation during his three seasons.