Memphis lost to Tulane Saturday for its first defeat in its last six games.

USF, who hasn’t played since last Wednesday, is 3-3 since Jan. 15 with two road losses coming on the game’s final possession.

TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 7, 2023) – Coming off an exciting win over East Carolina, thanks in part to Tyler Harris and Jamir Chaplin combining for 38 points, South Florida returns to action Wednesday against Memphis.

The Opponent : Memphis has been led all season by two fifth-year players, Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams . They are the highest-scoring duo in the American Athletic Conference this season, averaging a combined 38.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 3.6 steals per game.

Davis is having an AAC Player of the Year type of season. He is the only player in the country averaging 21.0 points and 6.0 assists per game this season. He also averages 2.0 steals per game. The 6-foot, 177-pounder is extremely quick and is an aggressive scorer. Davis likes pull-ups and floaters and loves to spin. Defenders must keep chest in front of Davis.

Williams is a long, athletic, skilled, versatile forward. He runs hard in transition. Memphis will ISO him and he uses ball screens well. Williams doesn’t attempt many threes. He is an elite offensive rebounder who averages more than three per game. He is the only Division I MBB player averaging at least 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5, assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Wing Keonte Kennedy has started the last six games for Memphis and has performed at a high level. Kennedy is averaging 14.0 points over his last five games and has made a sizzling hot 55.6 percent of his threes during that stretch. He has good size, length and athleticism. He is capable off the bounce and will drive on a bad close out. He likes to pump fake and drive left.

Big man Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu averages 11.4 minutes per game but the 6-foot-10, 210-pounder leads the AAC in blocks (39) and blockers per game (1.77). He is long and very athletic. A good rim runner who scores on put-backs, dump-offs and screen/lobs.

At 6-foot-5, 195-pounds, Elijah McCadden is a big, physical guard. A capable shooter who likes to catch-and-shoot it. Last season with Georgia Southern, McCadden came to Tampa and had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Tigers want to run. Memphis averages 74.5 possessions per game. That’s the second highest tempo in AAC-only games. They are excellent in transition. Memphis spreads the floor and shares the ball. They lead the AAC in assists per game.

Memphis plays almost exclusively (94.0 percent) man defense. Memphis tries to speed you up into quick shots. They switch on screens and stab at the ball. Memphis will use some 2-2-1 zone pressure in the back court after made baskets into a 2-3 zone that sometimes starts off as a 1-1-3. They will also go zone when opponents have a baseline out of bounds under its basket.

KEYS TO A WIN

USF must play great transition defense, contain the ball without fouling, rebound as a team, take care of the ball, do not waiver against their full court pressure or allow them to speed you up, be the tougher team. Might need to play some zone.



