The Bulls, who have lost five of its six games since returning from a Covid pause, lost at Houston on Sunday 98-52.

The Opponent: Memphis is one of the hottest teams in the AAC. The Tigers have won five-straight games and eight of their last nine. Five players average at least nine points per game.

History: This will be the 36th meeting between Memphis and USF. The Bulls have a 7-28 record in the series. Memphis held off the Bulls 58-57 in December at FedExForum.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Memphis:

Virginia Tech Transfer Landers Nolley II is the Tigers’ leading scorer (13.4 ppg). He has attempted the fourth most three-pointers in the league and is making 38.1 percent of his three-point attempts. USF must located him in transition, use high hand close outs, make him take tough twos and do not foul. Nolley II will play some power forward but most of his time will be at small forward.

Evansville transfer DeAndre Williams became eligible on Dec. 16 and he might be the Tigers’ best all-around player. His scoring (10.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg) averages are both second best on the team. Williams is a leader and plays like it is the last game he will ever play. The 6-foot-9, 190-pounder is very effective inside the arc, is a good finisher in transition, an effective offensive rebounder and really defends.

Combo forward D.J. Jeffries is a versatile player who can grab a rebound, start the break, make the right pass or take it coast-to-coast to score himself. He struggled shooting the ball earlier this season but is currently making 39.5 percent of his perimeter shots. Jeffries likes to drive left.

Preseason AAC Freshman of the Year Moussa Cisse is very effective on defense. He leads the conference with 39 blocks and is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game. He is a good screener, will face up some but loves to attack the basket. Memphis guards will pass it to him, often a lob, after he sets a ball screen and rolls to the basket.

Lester Quinones (kin-YO-ness) is a streaky spot up shooter. He wants to catch-and-shoot and is not as effective putting the ball on the floor.

Point guard Alex Lomax leads the AAC in steals (34) and is third in assists at 4.4 per game. The junior is a true extension of head coach Penny Hardaway.

Normally the Tigers’ sixth man, Boogie Ellis has started their last five games. He is a tough on-ball defender. He is holding shooters to 27-percent on their jump shot attempts. At the other end of the court, Ellis is making 39.2 percent of his shots.

Defensively, Memphis tries to get opponents to take quick long shots. They want to turn defense into offense with their ball pressure and will defend you for 94-feet. They switch on screens front the post and bring weak-side help when the ball goes into the post.

Offensively, Memphis spreads the floor and shares the ball well, leading the AAC in assists per game. The Tigers are good at capitalizing on second-chance opportunities.

Prediction

USF 62 Memphis 75

To win USF must have great transition defense, win the war on the glass and limit turnovers (Memphis leads the AAC in steals per game) and make shots.