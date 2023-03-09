The postseason is here as eighth-seeded South Florida takes on ninth-seeded East Carolina in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Championship in Fort Worth, TX. USF swept the Pirates during the regular season.

The Opponent: At the helm of ECU this season is Michael Schwartz , a first-year head coach who led the Pirates to a 10-5 start. ECU’s leading scorer and assist man, Javon Small , has been sidelined with an injury at Cincinnati on Jan. 11.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against ECU:

South Florida enters the postseason with a 1-1 record on neutral courts. The Bulls fell to UAB and defeated Saint Joseph’s at the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach.

Since joining the American Athletic Conference, USF is 2-8 all-time in the American Athletic Conference Championship. The Bulls have never reached the semifinals in the Championship. USF is 1-0 against ECU in the tournament.

This week, Bulls guard Tyler Harris was named to the 2022-23 All-AAC Third Team. He ranks eighth in the AAC in scoring (16.6 ppg) and fifth in three-point shooting (38 percent). Harris has made five or more threes in a game 10 times.

Russel Tchewa ranks second in the AAC in rebounding (8.5) and fourth in shooting percentage 61 percent).

Look for Jaden Walker at point guard for the Pirates. Walker is not a point guard but ECU has used him in that role lately. At 6-foot-5, 200-pounds Walker has good length and likes to play off the bounce and will attack in transition. He needs time and space to get his jumper off. Bulls defenders need to stay down on his pump fakes. Walker is right handed but we noticed that he likes to drive left, will spin if cut off.

ECU likes to spread the floor and drive. They will always have at least four guys on the court who can drive it from the perimeter and multiple guys who can push it in transition.

Defensively, ECU is mostly man (96.5 percent). They will use a 3/4 court zone to try and slow teams down. Attack it. ECU is also using a 1-out-4-in zone to prevent paint touches. Recognize it and execute.

KEYS TO A WIN

Don’t give up open threes or layups in transition, guard the ball in the half court, defend without fouling – ECU is second the AAC in FTA at 21 per game – REBOUND – ECU gives up 10 OREB per game – cut down on turnovers and move the ball.



