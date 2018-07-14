MELBOURNE, Fla. – The first day of games in the JuCo Advocate JA32 was held Thursday and RunningTheBulls.com, along with about 100 Division I coaches were in Titans Field House on the Eastern Florida State College campus. There were a number of class of 2019 standouts, in fact one left with a USF offer, but what I liked the most was....

Eastern Florida State College wing Nathanael 'Nate' Jack Photo by: Russ Wood

…Nate Jack’s perimeter shooting I knew Jack could shoot it, but his deep range and ability to knock down catch-and-release jump shots was impressive. Jack connected on five-of-nine (55.5 percent), in the game we watched, and finished with 17 points. The Eastern Florida State College wing did so within the flow of the offense. At 6-foot-5, 195-pounds he has good size, length and the ability to defend all three perimeter positions. Jack had 26 and 44 point performances in games held later in the event. Following the event Jack picked up an offers from USF, Bryant, Cal State Fullerton, Florida State, Hawaii, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State and UC Santa Barbara.

Eastern Florida State College wing Nate Jack Photo by: Russ Wood

…Everything about Quenton Jackson’s game Jackson has a lean frame with narrow hips and thin legs but don’t let that fool you. He is tough, quick, plays hard each possession, can score on the perimeter, drive it to the rim to score and knew how to get to the free throw line – where he connected on eight-of-ten attempts. The College of Central Florida (Ocala) guard showed that he has play making skills, makes good decisions with the ball and, at the other end of the floor, the physical and mental toughness to defend. Jackson is disruptive defensively and has enough explosion to block shots from behind at the rim. In the game we watched Jackson was very efficient scoring 31 points on just 13 field goal attempts.

Sweard County Community College small forward Isiah Small Photo by: Russ Wood

…Isiah Small’s potential In a game where his team scored 102 points, Small only had eight of them (on 10 field goal attempts) but he displayed a quick first step, good feel around the rim and that he can finish when given the opportunity. Listed at 6-foot-8 (which seemed generous by two inches), 185-pounds Small is a good offensive rebounder, including outside of his area. Despite a thin and wiry frame, the Seward County (Liberal, Kan.) Community College small forward will mix it up on the glass at both ends.

Photo by: Russ Wood