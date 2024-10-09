Advertisement
Published Oct 9, 2024
Video: Talking USF-Memphis on Tigers Tonight
Kelly Quinlan  •  BullsInsider
Bulls Insider publisher Kelly Quinlan joined the Tigers Tonight crew to preview the USF-Memphis game that will hopefully be played this weekend and talk about the future of the AAC and more.

The USF bit starts at 25:00

