Video: Talking USF-Memphis on Tigers Tonight

Bulls Insider publisher Kelly Quinlan joined the Tigers Tonight crew to preview the USF-Memphis game that will hopefully be played this weekend and talk about the future of the AAC and more.
The USF bit starts at 25:00
Bulls Insider publisher Kelly Quinlan joined the Tigers Tonight crew to preview the USF-Memphis game that will hopefully be played this weekend and talk about the future of the AAC and more.
The USF bit starts at 25:00
USF coach Alex Golesh and a couple of players talk to the media about the upcoming AAC opener against Tulane.
South Florida held their ground for a half before Miami pulled away. The PFF grades and numbers paint the picture on how
South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown left the Miami game in the second half with an injury. Head coach Alex Golesh….
South Florida was competitive for a half before #8 Miami pulled away for a 50-15 win.
South Florida will have a loaded group of visitors in town as the Bulls host #8 Miami in Raymond James Stadium.
USF coach Alex Golesh and a couple of players talk to the media about the upcoming AAC opener against Tulane.
South Florida held their ground for a half before Miami pulled away. The PFF grades and numbers paint the picture on how
South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown left the Miami game in the second half with an injury. Head coach Alex Golesh….