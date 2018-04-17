South Florida head men's basketball coach Brian Gregory and his staff announced an addition to the Bulls 2018 recruiting class Tuesday, signing 6-foot-10, 240-pound three-star big man Antun Maričević to a financial aid agreement.
With the addition of Maričević (pronounced An-TOON MAH-riss-AH-vich), Rivals now ranks the USF recruiting class third in the American Athletic Conference.
From Zagreb, Croatia, Maričević earned NJCAA Region IX All-Region honors. The Croatian big man averaged 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 67.3 percent from the floor (7th in the country). He was also one of the NJCAA's most efficient post up players this past season per Synergy Sports.
JUCO Men's - A look at this past season Top 10 Most Efficent Players in Post-Ups in Synergy's database pic.twitter.com/5Bn91Un3gT— Synergy Sports U (@synergysstu) April 11, 2018
“We are very excited to have Antun join our program,” Gregory said. “His experience playing at the highest junior college level, coupled with his international experience, will allow him to make an immediate impact on our program. Playing for a terrific coach in Dan Russell at Casper College has helped prepare Antun for the transition to Division I college basketball. His work ethic, basketball IQ and skill level make him a perfect fit for what we are building here at USF.”
Maričević joins point guard Xavier Castañeda of Whitney Young High School in Chicago IL, center Michael Durr of Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, FL, and forward Rashun Williams of Calhoun County High School in Edison, GA in USF's 2018 class.