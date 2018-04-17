South Florida head men's basketball coach Brian Gregory and his staff announced an addition to the Bulls 2018 recruiting class Tuesday, signing 6-foot-10, 240-pound three-star big man Antun Maričević to a financial aid agreement.

With the addition of Maričević (pronounced An-TOON MAH-riss-AH-vich), Rivals now ranks the USF recruiting class third in the American Athletic Conference.