South Florida continues to rack up recruiting wins in the 2025 class kicking off the New Year with a commitment from St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Caleb Harris. Harris picked the Bulls over multiple P5 offers including Tennessee, Colorado, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

"I committed because of the love that the coaches showed and the potential that we could do something great in a couple of years," Harris told Bulls Insider.

Landing an in-state lineman for the 2025 class also helps the Bulls continue the offensive line rebuild under offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick as head coach Alex Golesh aims to become tougher on the lines of scrimmage. The relationship with Hudanick played a key role in Harris picking the Bulls.

"We have a great relationship," Harris said of his bond with Hudanick. "He calls almost every week when he can. He checks up on me and if I’m struggling with something on the field he gives me tips on how to fix it."

When Harris made the call to the Bulls staff last week, he said the reaction was exactly what he hoped for.

"They were really excited," Harris said.



Harris as a junior helped lead his team to a State Championship win over Homestead last month, the fifth straight for the Raiders.