South Florida added another key piece for the 2024 roster with the commitment of former James Madison defensive back Brent Austin. The California native played both cornerback and nickel for the Dukes the last two years. He comes to USF with two seasons of eligibility remaining over three years.

He finished the 2023 season with 12 total tackles and an interception with a PFF score of 73.4 in 10 games of defensive action in 157 snaps.