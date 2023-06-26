In addition to his prowess as a linebacker, Taylor is one of the top weightlifters in the area.

"USF feels like home and Coach (Alex) Golesh wants to make a change and I want to be a part of that change," Taylor said were his reasons behind committing to the Bulls.

Fresh off an official visit to South Florida, Josiah Taylor announced his commitment to USF to play linebacker for the Bulls. The Sebring HS standout committed as a linebacker and will factor into defensive coordinator Todd Orlando's future plans in Tampa.

Taylor made the short trip over to Tampa for his official visit and he bonded with the current players and the staff.

"I enjoyed hanging out with the coaches, it was really fun," he said. "They were basically saying that I would be playing inside linebacker for them and how USF is a great place for me."

Getting to know the current players was a highlight of the weekend for Taylor who already spent a bunch of time at USF last month during the BayBash.

"My favorite part of the visit was hanging out with the players. I was with Beno and he is really cool," he said. "USF showed me a lot of love and I had an amazing time."

Taylor's family is on board with the decision to stay close to home as well.

"My family loved it and they had a great time as well," he said.

