Saturday was a disaster for South Florida (1-3) as they were defeated 41-3 by Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) at Cardinals Stadium.

The Bulls seemed to give up early on as the scoreboard rose for the Cardinals. A speedy offense helmed by redshirt senior quarterback Malik Cunningham was too much for South Florida. On top of that, the Cardinals defense was dominate, holding the Bulls to only 158 total yards. Here are a few positives and negatives that came out of the loss at Louisville. GOOD – PUNTER ANDREW STOKES & BACKUPS GOT PLAYING TIME

Sep 24, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; South Florida Bulls running back K'Wan Powell (22) takes a handoff from quarterback Katravis Marsh (12) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. (Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

There really is not much to say that's good about this game. The Bulls played atrociously on both sides of the ball, and the game seemed to be over by halftime. Other than one bad snap catch, sophomore punter Andrew Strokes played well. He averaged 42.5 yards on six punts – his long punt of the day traveled 51-yards – and he had four inside the 20. In the second half, with the offense not finding any rhythm and the game already over, a few of the Bulls backups were able to see some action. Sophomore quarterback Katravis Marsh entered the game in the third quarter and completed 4 of 11 passes for 48 yards. Joining him was redshirt freshman running back K'Wan Powell who ran the ball eight times for 45 yards.


