South Florida target Anthony Robinson impressing as a two-way big

Christ School (Arden, NC) 2023 emerging big man Anthony Robinson is having a productive summer. One that has seen him score 16 Division I scholarship offers since June 11. Including one from South Florida on Monday.

“My recruitment has picked up a bunch over the last four or five weeks,” Robinson said. “I was really working hard in the spring to make sure I improved a lot from the end of the [high school] season. I think improvement is important to college coaches, like, in a recruitment you want to see growth. I think that’s what I needed and I worked hard for it.”

In addition to the Bulls, the 6-foot-10, 230-pounder also has offers from Boston University, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duquesne, Radford, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Wilmington and others. Utah, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Clemson are among the programs showing interest.

Gaining more confidence in himself and a renewed focus on his game has spurred Robinson’s development.

“I didn’t have the same confidence I have now or the same drive I did during the season. From the spring and, like, the summer I’ve definitely changed my energy. I just thought ‘I have to lock in. This is the last summer [to earn scholarship offers],’” Robinson said.

With so many offers coming in a short amount of time, plus coaches contacting him to begin the recruiting process, Robinson has spent quite a bit of time on the phone.

“The phone is ringing off the hook from new coaches, to offers, to all of it,” he said. “It is definitely a great experience. I’m glad and thankful for it.”



