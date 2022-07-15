South Florida target Anthony Robinson impressing as a two-way big
Christ School (Arden, NC) 2023 emerging big man Anthony Robinson is having a productive summer. One that has seen him score 16 Division I scholarship offers since June 11. Including one from South Florida on Monday.
“My recruitment has picked up a bunch over the last four or five weeks,” Robinson said. “I was really working hard in the spring to make sure I improved a lot from the end of the [high school] season. I think improvement is important to college coaches, like, in a recruitment you want to see growth. I think that’s what I needed and I worked hard for it.”
In addition to the Bulls, the 6-foot-10, 230-pounder also has offers from Boston University, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duquesne, Radford, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Wilmington and others. Utah, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Clemson are among the programs showing interest.
Gaining more confidence in himself and a renewed focus on his game has spurred Robinson’s development.
“I didn’t have the same confidence I have now or the same drive I did during the season. From the spring and, like, the summer I’ve definitely changed my energy. I just thought ‘I have to lock in. This is the last summer [to earn scholarship offers],’” Robinson said.
With so many offers coming in a short amount of time, plus coaches contacting him to begin the recruiting process, Robinson has spent quite a bit of time on the phone.
“The phone is ringing off the hook from new coaches, to offers, to all of it,” he said. “It is definitely a great experience. I’m glad and thankful for it.”
So, when did USF begin recruiting Robinson?
“I got my first call from them about five weeks ago,” he said. “Like, right before the first live period, the first team camp, and they watched through the two team camps and then this last live period. Then they offered. But they have been interested from the first team camp.”
June had two ‘scholastic’ live periods when college coaches could go off campus to watch players with their high school teams at team camps certified by the NCAA.
Robinson told BullsInsider.com that USF assistant coach Larry Dixon was the first Bulls staff member to call him but ever since Brian Gregory called to offer Robinson, he hears more from Gregory now.
“He said that he really enjoyed watching me play over the live period,” Robinson said of Gregory. “He said that he’s had his eye on me before he called me and he said that he’s impressed with what he saw and that I’ve improved so much. Even in the time that he’s been recruiting me.”
WHAT’S NEXT
Robinson runs with Team Huncho on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. They will wrap up the summer in the final live period of 2022 at Seal Beach, CA, July 20-24. After that Robinson and his family will turn their attention to the programs recruiting him, cut his list of schools and set up some official visits.
RUSS’ REACTION
Robinson has quickly become a priority for the Bulls and we expect the staff to push for him to take an official visit to USF. He is a strong, mobile, athletic, rim running, big man who plays with good energy. He is productive at both ends of the floor, a true two-way big who has the physical tools to develop into a good rim protector at the next level. Try to imagine a slightly smaller version of Michael Durr but with more athleticism.