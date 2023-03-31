USF held an introduction and welcome event at the Muma Basketball Center at noon. He met with the returning players at 1 p.m. then jumped on a plane. Later that day Abdur-Rahim spoke with Rivals150 three-star prospect Jaye Nash on the phone and offered the Briarcrest Christian (Memphis, TN) 2024 point guard.

BullsInsider.com spoke with Nash about the Bulls offer and to get the latest on his recruitment.

“It was me on the phone with Coach Amir and my dad and he offered me,” said Nash. “He was telling me how he lets his guards play. That I fit perfect in his system. And I can just get a really great guy and he's really good coach. And I'm excited to get down there at for visit and just see how it is.”

Nash holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Memphis, Texas Tech and Wake Forest among others.

We asked Nash what he felt he did best on the basketball court.

“I'm a pass first point guard,” he said. “I'm gonna facilitate it to get our guys involved. I'm a leader. I like to play defense. I could score whenever my coach needs me to get a bucket. I can do that. But my goal is to set my teammates up and get them get them looks as much as I can.”

Nash runs with Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL circuit. He talked about what he has been working on to get better since his high school season and the start of the travel team season.

“Definitely my shots off the pick and roll,” said Nash. “So, like, some of the times when I pass it, I'll be open for a mid-range shot or a floater or something like that. I'm still working on that. Working on making the right read and my shot off the dribble.”

Nash is currently ranked the No. 139 prospect in the Rivals150 2024 rankings.



