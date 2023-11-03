TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 3, 2023) – South Florida (4-4; 2-2 AAC) continues its search for consistency on Saturday when they travel to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to face-off with Memphis (6-2; 3-1 AAC) in an American Athletic Conference game. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. EST on ESPN+. The Bulls are back in action after coming from behind to overcome UConn 24-21 on the road in week eight and resetting over the bye last week. South Florida head coach Alex Golesh hopes his team can use this bye week to get back to what was bringing them success early this season. “Emphasis was us fixing us. Fundamentals, technique, going back to a lot of the basics. We needed the bye week. One to get healthy, two to really hone in on what are we doing really well, what are we not, get better at what we’re not, clean up what we’re doing well,” said Golesh. Saturday’s game marks the 12th time these teams have met, with the most recent being a 34-33 Memphis win in 2020. The Tigers lead the series 7-4. Memphis is coming off a dramatic victory of its own, as quarterback Seth Henigan tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left to beat North Texas 45-42 on the road.

Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (2) passes the ball during warm up prior to the game against the Tulane Green Wave at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

MEMPHIS OFFENSE This unit, with the junior Henigan at the helm, is extremely potent and efficient, scoring an average of 36 points per game and doing so in a number of different ways. Henigan has been one of the best quarterbacks in the AAC through his first two seasons in college and has carried over that success into the 2023 campaign. Through eight games he has thrown for 2,186-yards and 16 touchdowns, although he has been turnover prone with seven interceptions. His top targets are junior receivers Roc Taylor and Demeer Blankensee, and both pass catchers are averaging over 50 receiving yards a game. Look for this passing game to air it out against a struggling Bulls secondary that nationally ranks 126th in pass yards allowed and 121st in scoring defense. Tigers running back Blake Watson has been an explosive all-around player for this offense all season and leads the conference with 139.4 all-purpose yards per game. He has rushed for 738-yards and nine touchdowns in 2023 while also ranking second in receptions and third in receiving yards on the team. The Bulls defense will try to get Memphis behind the sticks as they rank fifth in the country in tackles for loss with 65 total while averaging 8.1 TFL per game. MEMPHIS DEFENSE

Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers linebacker Chandler Martin (11) waits for the snap during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)