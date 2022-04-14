South Florida announces addition of Dok Muordar

TAMPA, Fla., (Apr. 13, 2022) – South Florida officially added to its 2022 recruiting class when Dok Muordar signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday.
Muordar, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound three-star forward/center from Huntington Prep (WV), verbally committed to the Bulls on Monday following a weekend official visit. With his signing, Brian Gregory shared his excitement via social media.
“We are really excited to add Dok to our #BullsFamily. Dok is an incredible young man who is going to make an impact on our program not only on the court but in the community!”