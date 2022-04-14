 BullsInsider - South Florida announces addition of Dok Muordar
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-14 12:23:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

South Florida announces addition of Dok Muordar

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (Apr. 13, 2022) – South Florida officially added to its 2022 recruiting class when Dok Muordar signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday.


Huntington Prep center Dok Muordar reacts following a play during the Holiday Hoopsgiving (Courtesy of Holiday Hoopsgiving)

Muordar, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound three-star forward/center from Huntington Prep (WV), verbally committed to the Bulls on Monday following a weekend official visit. With his signing, Brian Gregory shared his excitement via social media.

“We are really excited to add Dok to our #BullsFamily. Dok is an incredible young man who is going to make an impact on our program not only on the court but in the community!”

BullsInsider.com was first to report the signing yesterday afternoon on our message board.

Muordar joins Pike High School (Indianapolis, IN) three-star guard Ryan Conwell in the Bulls 2022 recruiting class.



