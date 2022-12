Wagner WR Naiem Simmons announced his decision to transfer to South Florida Sunday. In doing so Simmons became the third player to exit the NCAA transfer portal and commit to the Bulls new head coach Alex Golesh .

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder joined Oklahoma DB Kendall Dennis and Florida EDGE Lloyd Summerall III in joining the American Athletic Conference program.

In the 2022 season, Simmons led Wagner in receptions (50), yards (796) receiving touchdowns (6) and yards per game (72.4). Simmons is quick, known for YAC and adds value as a return man. The latter of which could be a big factor since USF lost wide receiver/kick returner Jimmy Horn via the transfer portal.