Pryor has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Northwest Florida State sophomore Kasean Pryor committed to South Florida today following an official visit that began on Thursday April 20. He is the fifth transfer and sixth player overall to commit to USF since Amir Abdur-Rahim was announced as the Bulls new coach.

Embed content not available

Pryor, a 2023 NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball First Team All-America selection, averaged 14.8 points and 8.0 rebounds while helping to lead NWF State to the NJCAA championship game.

A 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward with guard skills, Pryor spent two seasons at Boise State before transferring to NWF State.

He visited Saint Louis and was being courted by North Carolina State.

Pryor joins Kennesaw State transfers Kasen Jennings, Brandon Stroud and Chris Youngblood, North Florida transfer Jose Placer plus high school prospect Daniel Tobiloba in the Bulls 2023 recruiting class.