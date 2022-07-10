ATLANTA- South Florida football and getting to watch a Bulls practice made a strong impression on Vanguard HS (Fla.) safety Fred Gaskin this spring. Gaskin is one of the top players overall in the 2024 class in the Rivals 100 and he is top 10 at his position and top 25 in the state of Florida as well. Bulls Insider caught up with Gaskin to get his thoughts on the Bulls' program.