South Florida's coaching search ended up with an unexpected result on Saturday night as it appears that Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh will become the sixth head coach in Bulls history per Brett McMurphy of the Action Network who was the first to report the news.

Golesh coaches tight ends and has served as the offensive coordinator for Josh Heupel since 2020 when he joined the UCF staff following a four-year stint at Iowa State under Matt Campbell. Golesh is an alum of Ohio State and came up under former Toledo and Illinois coach Tim Beckman.