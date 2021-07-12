Q & A with 2023 South Florida target Comeh Emuobor

Last Tuesday South Florida became the fourth Division I program to offer Ravenscroft School (Raleigh, NC) shooting guard Comeh Emuobor. The North Carolina native joins Calvary Christian (FL) Academy’s Carl Cherenfant and Newton (GA) High School’s Stephon Castle as the third SG in the 2023 class that USF has offered. BullsIllustrated.com caught up with Emuobor, who plays on the 16U squad for Team CP3, between AAU events for a Q&A so you can get familiar with one of the Bulls’ newest targets.

BI: Tell us a little about yourself Comeh. Emuobor: I was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina. Mom is from a West African country called Senegal and my Dad is from a West African country called Nigeria. I have an older sister who will be a freshman at Colorado College and younger brother who is a rising seventh grader.

BI: I’ve seen your height listed differently, so what is your current height, weight? Emuobor: I’d say my height is 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5 and my weight is 193 pounds.