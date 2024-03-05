TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 29 points and five assists and No. 24 South Florida won its 15th straight game, beating Tulane 85-72 on Tuesday night.

Kasean Pryor scored 13 points and Selton Miguel added 12 for the Bulls (23-5, 16-1 American Athletic Conference), the conference’s regular-season champions. USF was playing its first home game and second overall as a team ranked in the Top 25 in the program’s half-century history.

“Just really proud of this group,” first-year USF coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. “They just keep responding. Their resolve just keeps showing up.”

Jaylen Forbes scored 24 points for Tulane (13-16, 4-13), which has lost seven straight, the team’s longest losing streak since an eight-game skid in 2019-20.

Forbes picked up his fourth foul with 5:49 to play and Tulane trailing 69-67. After USF’s Brandon Stroud made a layup, Forbes went to the bench and the Bulls got two baskets from Youngblood and a 3-pointer from Stroud for a 78-67 lead.

Tulane was held without a field goal over the game’s final three minutes.

“Focused on getting stops because they were scoring a little more than we would like, and we know once we get our defense going there’s no telling what we can do from there,” Youngblood said.