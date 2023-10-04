NCAA limits transfer portal windows to 45 days for all sports
TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 4, 2023) -- The NCAA Division I Council approved changes to the transfer portal windows that will reduce the number of days for student-athletes to enter their name in the portal.
The rule change impacts all sports.
*****
TRANSFER PORTAL COVERAGE: Latest news | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (hoops) | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (football) | Football team ranking | Message Board | Follow transfer news on Twitter
*****
Each sport will have a total of 45 transfer portal window days but the days may be applied differently depending on the sport. For example, the window for FBS football was set to open on Dec. 4, the day after the College Football Playoff teams are announced, and remain open until Jan. 17, 2024.
The FBS football window will now open the Monday after FBS conference championship games and stay open for 30-days. An additional rule change provides student-athletes competing in the College Football Playoff an additional five-day transfer window in January.
The FBS football Spring window schedule remains unchanged and will open on April 15, 2024 and close on April 30, 2024.
The transfer portal windows for men’s and women’s basketball will open for 45-days the Monday after Selection Sunday.
The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee supported 45-day windows as preferable to previously proposed 30-day windows.
There has also been a rule change for graduate transfers. The NCAA will implement notification-of-transfer deadlines of May 1 for fall and winter sports (football and basketball) and July 1 for spring sports for graduate transfers transferring for the first time
For more on these NCAA transfer rules changes, please click HERE.
Also of note, the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee is now prohibiting professional photo shoots on unofficial visits.
WHAT THE NCAA IS SAYING
"We are pleased the student-athlete voice was acknowledged and emphasized as part of the conversation about amending transfer windows," said Cody Shimp, chair of the Division I SAAC and former baseball student-athlete at St. Bonaventure. "We are happy that the council was able to find common ground and push forward a 45-day window to continue to provide a reasonable period of time for student-athletes to make rational and informed decisions about their athletic and academic futures."
Lynda Tealer, chair of the council and deputy athletics director at Florida added "In both men's and women's basketball, the council determined that a 45-day window that concludes on or before May 1 best enables coaches to understand their current rosters, provides stability for student-athletes remaining at the school as they prepare for summer basketball, and encourages student-athletes who intend to transfer to do so before final exams at their current schools and summer school application deadlines at most campuses. Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate the impact of transfer windows on student-athletes, coaches and athletics programs."