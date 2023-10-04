TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 4, 2023) -- The NCAA Division I Council approved changes to the transfer portal windows that will reduce the number of days for student-athletes to enter their name in the portal.

Each sport will have a total of 45 transfer portal window days but the days may be applied differently depending on the sport. For example, the window for FBS football was set to open on Dec. 4, the day after the College Football Playoff teams are announced, and remain open until Jan. 17, 2024.

The FBS football window will now open the Monday after FBS conference championship games and stay open for 30-days. An additional rule change provides student-athletes competing in the College Football Playoff an additional five-day transfer window in January.

The FBS football Spring window schedule remains unchanged and will open on April 15, 2024 and close on April 30, 2024.

The transfer portal windows for men’s and women’s basketball will open for 45-days the Monday after Selection Sunday.

The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee supported 45-day windows as preferable to previously proposed 30-day windows.

There has also been a rule change for graduate transfers. The NCAA will implement notification-of-transfer deadlines of May 1 for fall and winter sports (football and basketball) and July 1 for spring sports for graduate transfers transferring for the first time

For more on these NCAA transfer rules changes, please click HERE.

Also of note, the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee is now prohibiting professional photo shoots on unofficial visits.