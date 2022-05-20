Keyshawn Bryant will finish his college career at South Florida

For the second consecutive year, Brian Gregory has landed a transfer from South Carolina. Keyshwan Bryan t, who spent four seasons with the Gamecocks, chose the Bulls on Friday afternoon. He is a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.

Texas Tech, Georgetown, Arkansas Georgia Tech and Clemson were also in the mix with Bryant.

Bryant, a 6-foot-6, 187-pound forward from Winter Haven, Florida, appeared in 25 games last season, starting 18, and averaged 8.7 points per game and grabbed 4.0 rebounds per game last season. Bryant had his most productive season playing through the pandemic in 2020-21 when he averaged 14.4 points per game and pulled 5.4 rebounds per game. He also averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in SEC games.

Used primarily at the power forward spot by Frank Martin, Bryant told BullsInsider.com that Gregory plans to utilize him differently.

“He doesn’t want to use me as a four,” Bryant said of Gregory. “I understand, me being a bigger guy, so I understand how to guard multiple positions. But it’s not his intention to lock me in as a primary four. It wasn’t Frank’s [Martin] intention either, it was more of a need so I had to step up and be ready to do this for the team. I stand behind Frank and I did what I had to do.”

In addition to finishing his college career close to home, Bryant will be joining up with a two other transfers that he knows well.

“You know I grew up with a couple of those guys. Serrel Smith, we played AAU a few times together with E1T1 in the ninth grade and with Showtime Ballers my 11th grade year. Selton Miguel is a West Oaks [Academy] kid so I’ve got a pretty good connection right there.”

RUSS’ REACTION

In discussions on our premium message board, I mentioned that USF was looking to fill its last roster spot with a versatile forward. Gregory also mentioned that during my interview with him Thursday in Orlando. Mission accomplished with Bryant. He has the athleticism to defend shooting guards and Bryant showed that he has the strength and footwork to defend SEC power forwards that were frequently 25-pounds heavier than he is.