Jose Fernandez excited for start of the season

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 2, 2021) – South Florida women’s basketball coach Jose Fernandez met with the media Tuesday in the Hall of Fame Room at the Lee Roy Selmon Athletics Center.

Entering its 50th anniversary season, USF has been picked to finish atop the American Athletic Conference (AAC) this season in the league's coaches poll announced by the conference last month.

Coach Fernandez answered questions about the Bulls tough non-conference schedule, rule changes that will be implemented this season, plans to honor Courtney Williams by hanging her jersey from the Yuengling Center rafters and more.

