TAMPA, FLA., (Dec. 22, 2022) – South Florida guard Selton Miguel scored a career high 23 points, Tyler Harris had 22 points and made six threes, Russel Tchewa had his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Jamir Chaplin added 13 points and seven rebounds as the Bulls defeated NJIT 92-73 Thursday night at Yuengling Center. It was the Bulls’ fifth consecutive win.

It is just the second time USF has won five consecutive games in a season since the 2007-2008 season.

The Bulls trailed 30-29 with 6:32 left in the first half, then outscored the Highlanders 20-10 to end the half and take control of the game.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Harris knocked down a three-pointer with 4:16 remaining in the game to give the Bulls an 82-64 lead. Actually, it was over much earlier than that but I’m trying to be respectful.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Harris controlled the game. In addition to his scoring, he dished six assists, one steal and just one turnover.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Highlanders made 63 percent of their threes in the first half and just 27 percent in the second half. Also, USF made 36 shots on 19 assists.

WHAT A PLAY: USF guard Serrel Smith Jr. stole a Kevin Osawe pass, chased the loose ball down before it went out of bounds under the basket and threw a pass to Harris who knocked down a corner three to give the Bulls a 44-35 lead with 2:35 to play in the first half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF closed out its non-conference season by scoring the third most points of the Brian Gregory era and will now get three days off for the holidays before preparing for its American Athletic Conference opener at Memphis on Dec. 29.



