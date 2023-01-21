Sam Hines Jr . got the Bulls off to a good start scoring the team’s first seven points. He finished with 11 before fouling out late in the game. Selton Miguel added 10 points and five assists in the win.

TAMPA, FLA., (Jan. 21, 2023) – Tyler Harris made six three-pointers, had a career high 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds in South Florida’s 85-72 victory over UCF Saturday afternoon at Yuengling Center.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Brandon Suggs missed a three with 1:06 to play.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: In addition to the aforementioned points, assists and rebounds, Harris also had a steal and a block. He got to the free throw line where he made 13-of-13, setting a career high in made free throws.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF got 22 second chance points off of 15 OREB.

WHAT A PLAY: With 13:54 to play, Tchewa blocked a Hendricks dunk attempt, grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Harris to start the break. Harris passed ahead to Jamir Chaplin who scored at the basket and was fouled. Chaplin’s free throw gave the Bulls a 48-43 lead.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF got a much-needed win today. Earning it in front of a big crowd and against its biggest rival who had a week to prepare for the game, makes the victory taste a bit sweeter than usual for the players. Next up for the Bulls are back-to-back road games: at Temple on Wed. Jan. 25 and at SMU on Sun. Jan. 29. The next USF home game is Wed. Feb. 1 vs. East Carolina.



