Tyler Harris scored 24 points as South Florida beat East Carolina 81-70 on Sunday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum in an American Athletic Conference game.

Harris shot 8 for 13 (5-of-8 from 3-point range) for the Bulls (8-10; 1-4 AAC). Russel Tchewa scored 20 points and added 7 rebounds. Selton Miguel added 11 points and dished four assists.

Sam Hines Jr. and Keyshawn Bryant both had their best rebounding games of the season with 11 and 10 respectively.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Bryant dunked off of a Harris assist with 2:09 to play to give the Bulls a 77-61 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Harris was terrific in the second half scoring 19 of his 24 points on 6-of-8 shooting (4-of-6 beyond the arc) and dishing three assists.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF had an assist on 60 percent (17) of the shots they made (28). A sign of good ball movement.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF took control of the game with 12:07 to play and finished the job to get its first win of 2023. The team will return home to begin a two-game homestand starting with Cincinnati on Wed. Jan 15 (ESPN+) and Central Florida on Jan. 21 (ESPNU).



