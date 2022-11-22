DAYTONA BEACH, FLA., (Nov. 22, 2022) – South Florida emerged victorious for the first time in the 2022-23 season in a 75-62 victory over Saint Joseph’s at the Ocean Center. The game marked the consolation game of the Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket. The 75-points are the most points the Bulls (1-5) have scored in a game this season.

Selton Miguel scored a season high 19 points for USF to go along with six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Tyler Harris followed up his 22-point performance on Monday with 18 points. Ryan Conwell added a career high 10 points and Russel Tchewa pulled down a team high eight rebounds in the win.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Miguel made a layup with 61-seconds remaining to give USF a 13 point lead at 73-60.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Miguel stepped up to another level tonight especially with his facilitating for his teammates. His defense was solid and he just showed good veteran leadership.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: I have several: USF made 32 percent of its threes and 77.3 percent of its free throws. The Bulls defense held Saint Joe’s to 31 percent shooting.

WHAT A PLAY: During a routine half court possession in the second half, USF reversed the ball and Corey Walker Jr. caught a pass above the NBA three-point arc. Walker Jr. rifled a pass to Tchewa who laid it in off the glass and drew a foul. He made the and-1 free throw to give USF a 56-46 lead.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF won, despite being without two starters – Keyshawn Bryant (under the weather) and Jamir Chaplin (concussion), plus reserve D.J. Patrick (ankle). Hopefully the unavailable guys can go Friday when USF matches up against St. Francis at Yuengling Center.



