Instant Analysis: South Florida 60 Austin Peay 62
TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 17, 2022) – Tyler Harris led four South Florida players in double-figures with 14 points but the Bulls lost their fourth consecutive game to start the season 62-60 to Austin Peay Thursday night at Yuengling Center.
Selton Miguel and Sam Hines Jr. each scored 13 points for USF and Russel Tchewa added 12 points and led the team with seven rebounds.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Hines Jr. couldn’t score off an offensive rebound at the buzzer.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Sean Durugordon scored a game high 15 points. He made 4-of-10 three-pointers (he had only made one all season before tonight), grabbed six rebounds, dished two assists and had a steal.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF led by 60-56 after Hines Jr. made a free throw with 3:52 to play. The Bulls would not score again.
WHAT A PLAY: Russel Tchewa grabbed an Austin Peay miss and got the ball out to Jamir Chaplin who raced up the floor to throw a lob to Sam Hines Jr. who threw down a two-handed dunk to make it a one point game at 45-44 with 13:41 left in the second half.
THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida has lost four consecutive games to open its season. This is the worst start to a season since Orlando Antigua’s 2015-16 team lost its first four games. That team finished 8-25 by the way. Up next for the Bulls is UAB (2-1) Monday at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. It is a first-round game in the Sunshine Slam Tournament.