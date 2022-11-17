Selton Miguel and Sam Hines Jr. each scored 13 points for USF and Russel Tchewa added 12 points and led the team with seven rebounds.

TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 17, 2022) – Tyler Harris led four South Florida players in double-figures with 14 points but the Bulls lost their fourth consecutive game to start the season 62-60 to Austin Peay Thursday night at Yuengling Center.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Hines Jr. couldn’t score off an offensive rebound at the buzzer.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Sean Durugordon scored a game high 15 points. He made 4-of-10 three-pointers (he had only made one all season before tonight), grabbed six rebounds, dished two assists and had a steal.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF led by 60-56 after Hines Jr. made a free throw with 3:52 to play. The Bulls would not score again.

WHAT A PLAY: Russel Tchewa grabbed an Austin Peay miss and got the ball out to Jamir Chaplin who raced up the floor to throw a lob to Sam Hines Jr. who threw down a two-handed dunk to make it a one point game at 45-44 with 13:41 left in the second half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida has lost four consecutive games to open its season. This is the worst start to a season since Orlando Antigua’s 2015-16 team lost its first four games. That team finished 8-25 by the way. Up next for the Bulls is UAB (2-1) Monday at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. It is a first-round game in the Sunshine Slam Tournament.



