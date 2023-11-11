TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 11, 2023) – South Florida (5-5; 3-3 American) led by 17 early in the fourth quarter and held off a pesky Temple (3-7; 1-5 American) team for a 27-23 victory in an American Athletic Conference game at Raymond James Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The USF defense posted three interceptions – one pick-six – five tackles for loss, broke up seven passes and recovered a fumble. Jhalyn Shuler led the team with nine tackles. Aamaris Brown recorded two interceptions.

Wide Receiver Sean Atkins recorded a career-high 169 yards receiving.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Temple jumped offside to give USF a first down with 2:29 to play. The Owls were out of timeouts.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Atkins was targeted 11 times and caught nine passes. The former walk-on broke Rodney Adams’ school record of 67 pass receptions in a single season. Atkins has made at least four catches in every game this season.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The much maligned USF defense held Temple to 389-yards of offense.



WHAT A PLAY: DE Tramel Logan intercepted an E.J. Warner pass, intended for Dante Wright, and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown with 3:09 left in the third quarter. It gave the Bulls a 17-point lead at 27-10.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF earns its fifth victory of the season. It marks the best win improvement for a first-year head coach compared to the year prior in program history. Alex Golesh's five wins are the fourth-best total in a USF coach’s first season. Up next for the Bulls is a trip to San Antonio to play UTSA on Friday in the first-ever meeting of the two programs. That game is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 next



