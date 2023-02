South Florida coach Alex Golesh added another impressive piece of the puzzle on National Signing Day with the commitment of Israel Carter. Carter had been committed to Arizona State since late April of 2022, but a weekend official visit to Tampa sealed the deal for the Bulls.

The Centennial HS standout will trade the sun and beaches of Los Angeles for the sun and beaches of the Tampa Bay area. Carter is similar to Golesh's former QB at Tennessee Hendon Hooker as a high school recruit and even ranked in a similar position as a top 15 dual-threat quarterback like Hooker was when he signed with Virginia Tech out of high school.