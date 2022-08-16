VIDEO: Gerry Bohanon ready to lead after being named South Florida QB1

TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 16, 2022) – Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon started 12 of 14 games last season for Baylor, including a 21–7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. He lost his starting job in the spring, transferred to South Florida and Monday was named the starting quarterback for the Bulls’ season opener against BYU.

Bohanon is ready to lead a USF turnaround and met with the media Tuesday to discuss that and more.

You may watch Bohanon’s comments in the media player below.



